Another round of musical chairs is expected to unfold in the Pakistan cricketing spectrum, with sackings and signings likely, in the wake of the national team's disastrous performance in the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament without a single win to their name. Defeats against New Zealand and India were followed by a washed-out contest against Bangladesh, meaning Mohammad Rizwan's side just had one point on the board.

Changes in the selection committee, coaching staff, personnel in the team are highly likely but epic scenes unfolded in the DP World Dressing Room after a fan suggested a foreign face to take up the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman's role.

"It's the sort of position which invites a lot of attention. Press Conferences everyday, I doubt the board would be open to getting a foreign name onboard for the chairman's role," Wasim Akram said as the question was posed by a fan on the platform," Wasim Akram said in response to the question, highlighting why a foreign face is unlikely to take up the role.

Waqar Younis then signalled at Ajay Jadeja for such a position, hinting that he is a foreign person. The former India cricketer then gave an epic reply.

"Wasim bhai ke bacche hain, mere bhi hain (Wasim Akram has kids, I do to...)," Jadeja said before breaking into laughter. Akram had earlier said that he can't take up such a role in the Pakistan team as he wants to remain closer to his family.

"The job has two aspects to it, the administrative aspect and the sporting aspect. They can be separated. Fans and the public aren't interested in how much profit the board made, the stadiums developed. Fans and future players want to see how their cricket will develop," Jadeja further said.

Jadeja has been in Pakistan, spending time with Pakistan's cricket's big names over the last few weeks as a pundit for the Champions Trophy. While the Pakistan team has already been eliminated from the tournament, India have already qualified for the semi-final.