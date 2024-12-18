South Africa v Pakistan Highlights, 1st ODI: Saim Ayub hit a superb 109 and Salman Agha starred with bat and ball as Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets in the first one-day international at Boland Park on Tuesday. The left-handed Ayub and Salman (82 not out) shared a fifth wicket partnership of 141, rescuing Pakistan from 60 for four. Salman, who earlier had career-best bowling figures of four for 32 as South Africa were restricted to 239 for nine, was named man of the match – but he handed the trophy to Ayub. (LIVE SCORECARD)