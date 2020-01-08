 
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander

Updated: 08 January 2020 14:35 IST

On a tense final day of the second Test, the stump mic picked up Jos Buttler launching an x-rated tirade at South Africa's Vernon Philander.

Jos Buttler has come under fire for his foul-mouthed rant at Vernon Philander. © AFP

Jos Buttler could be in for some trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a video of his x-rated rant at South African cricketer Vernon Philander went viral on Twitter. On a tense final day during the second Test between hosts South Africa and England, the stump mic picked up Buttler launching an angry tirade at the South African after he appeared to get in the way of a throw to the English wicketkeeper. Social media was buzzing with many slamming the Englishman for his foul-mouthed rant but former England batsman Kevin Pietersen jumped to the defence of Buttler.

"Get out the f*****g way," said Buttler, prompting Philander to stare back at him. Buttler, though, didn't stop and continued his abusive tirade.

Ben Stokes, who was stationed at first slip, also joined him, saying: "Don't stare him out. He's got a point, mate."

Pietersen attached the video of the incident and called for Buttler to be left alone, saying "this is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field".

However, others were not in agreement with Pietersen and thought Buttler had overstepped the line.

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands.

The win levelled the four-match World Test championship series.

South Africa were bowled out for 248, with the last wicket falling when only 8.2 overs were left in the match.

Stokes took the last three wickets in the space of 14 balls to clinch the victory. He finished with three for 35.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Jos Buttler caught on stump mic launching x-rated rant at Philander
  • Vernon Philander appeared to get in the way of a throw to Jos Buttler
  • Buttler's foul-mouthed tirade sparked outrage on social media
