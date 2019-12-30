 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Faf Du Plessis Unimpressed With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Idea Of Four-Nation Tournament

Updated: 30 December 2019 19:39 IST

Faf du Plessis was unimpressed with the idea of four-nation tournament as he thinks the "big three" nations are already playing a lot of cricket.

Faf Du Plessis Unimpressed With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Faf du Plessis highlighted why he is not happy with the idea of four-nation tournament. © AFP

The four-nation tournament, as proposed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, has become a widely discussed topic. The tournament, as proposed, could run as an annual tournament involving India, England and Australia, apart from a fourth team. However, South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis is unimpressed with the idea as he thinks the "big three" nations are already playing a lot more matches. Stressing on his point, du Plessis said, it would be better if more teams are included as it will only help the game to grow.

"The last year or so you can see what's going on in terms of the big three countries," he said after South Africa beat England in Centurion by 107 runs on Sunday.

"There's a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It's probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can," he added.

Du Plessis also spoke about the new Test nations, who are not getting enough exposure. "There's a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they're actually playing less," he said.

Du Plessis, 35, was happy with his team's performance in the first Test against England. "This week there was a really good feeling in the camp that we had done some good stuff before the Test match. We knew we needed to put in some performances to get the thing running," he said.

"As a team, we don't have a lot of superstars," du Plessis added.

He will be next seen in action during the second of four-match Test series against England, starting from January 3, at the Newlands in Cape Town.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis was unimpressed with the idea of four-nation tournament
  • He thinks the "big three" nations are already playing a lot of cricket
  • Du Plessis, 35, was happy with his team's performance in first Test
Related Articles
South Africa
South Africa's Faf Du Plessis Turns Jurgen Klopp Fan After Meeting Him In Cape Town
Faf Du Plessis Says Off-Field Dramas In South African Cricket Took Toll
Faf Du Plessis Says Off-Field Dramas In South African Cricket Took Toll
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
Faf Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis' "Lying In Bed With My Sister" Remark Leaves Match Presenter In Splits. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.