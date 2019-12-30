The four-nation tournament, as proposed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly , has become a widely discussed topic. The tournament, as proposed, could run as an annual tournament involving India, England and Australia, apart from a fourth team. However, South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis is unimpressed with the idea as he thinks the "big three" nations are already playing a lot more matches. Stressing on his point, du Plessis said, it would be better if more teams are included as it will only help the game to grow.

"The last year or so you can see what's going on in terms of the big three countries," he said after South Africa beat England in Centurion by 107 runs on Sunday.

"There's a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It's probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can," he added.

Du Plessis also spoke about the new Test nations, who are not getting enough exposure. "There's a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they're actually playing less," he said.

Du Plessis, 35, was happy with his team's performance in the first Test against England. "This week there was a really good feeling in the camp that we had done some good stuff before the Test match. We knew we needed to put in some performances to get the thing running," he said.

"As a team, we don't have a lot of superstars," du Plessis added.

He will be next seen in action during the second of four-match Test series against England, starting from January 3, at the Newlands in Cape Town.

(With IANS inputs)