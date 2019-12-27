 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Cricket Australia CEO Praises Sourav Ganguly's "Innovative Thinking" For Four-Nation Tournament

Updated: 27 December 2019 14:37 IST

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts is impressed with the big decisions Sourav Ganguly has taken in a short time as BCCI president.

Cricket Australia CEO Praises Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has got cricket boards all around the world talking. © AFP

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the pioneer of the first day-night Test in India, has got cricket boards all around the world talking with his proposal for the four-nation tournament. The tournament, as proposed by Sourav Ganguly, could run as an annual tournament involving India, England and Australia, apart from a fourth team. After the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they are open to discussion for the tournament, Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts praised Sourav Ganguly's "innovative thinking" for the tournament.

"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president," Roberts was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Roberts was also mighty impressed with the big decisions Sourav Ganguly has taken in a short time as BCCI president and believes the four-nation tournament will be another "potential innovation".

"In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation," Roberts said.

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had called the four-nation tournament a "flop idea". He believes it is not "good news" for world cricket as with this tournament the "four countries will isolate the other member nations".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CA CEO is impressed with the big decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly
  • ECB said they are open to discussion for the tournament
  • Rashid Latif believes it is not "good news" for world cricket
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Discuss NCA-Related Matters At BCCI Headquarters
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Discuss NCA-Related Matters At BCCI Headquarters
Sourav Ganguly "Won My Heart In 40 Minutes", Reveals Former Pakistan Spinner
Sourav Ganguly "Won My Heart In 40 Minutes", Reveals Former Pakistan Spinner
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's Four-Nation Tournament "A Flop Idea", Says Ex-Pakistan Captain
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Sourav Ganguly Hails Ravichandran Ashwin For Recording Most International Wickets "This Decade"
Sourav Ganguly Hails Ravichandran Ashwin For Recording Most International Wickets "This Decade"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.