BCCI president Sourav Ganguly , the pioneer of the first day-night Test in India, has got cricket boards all around the world talking with his proposal for the four-nation tournament. The tournament, as proposed by Sourav Ganguly, could run as an annual tournament involving India, England and Australia, apart from a fourth team. After the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they are open to discussion for the tournament, Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts praised Sourav Ganguly's "innovative thinking" for the tournament.

"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president," Roberts was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Roberts was also mighty impressed with the big decisions Sourav Ganguly has taken in a short time as BCCI president and believes the four-nation tournament will be another "potential innovation".

"In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation," Roberts said.

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had called the four-nation tournament a "flop idea". He believes it is not "good news" for world cricket as with this tournament the "four countries will isolate the other member nations".