 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis Turns Jurgen Klopp Fan After Meeting Him In Cape Town

Updated: 24 December 2019 22:37 IST

Faf du Plessis said on Tuesday that a chance meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had turned him into a fan.

South Africa
Faf du Plessis met Jurgen Klopp while having dinner with Springbok rugby captain. © Twitter

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis said on Tuesday that a chance meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had turned him into a fan. Du Plessis was having dinner with Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi in a Cape Town restaurant in November when Klopp, on a private visit to South Africa, walked in. Kolisi has been a long-time Liverpool fan and Du Plessis posted a picture on both Instagram and Twitter showing the two captains and Klopp, commenting that Kolisi had a "man-crush moment".

Klopp recognised Kolisi after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final in Japan some 10 days earlier and came across to congratulate him.

"Did he recognise you?" asked a journalist at Du Plessis' press conference ahead of the first Test against England, starting on Thursday. "No," admitted the cricket captain to laughter. "But he said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the Cricket World Cup and saw how well England did."

Du Plessis said he had never become a close follower of football but said meeting Klopp had changed that. "For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy and that's what I believe real leadership is about. It's about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Du Plessis was having dinner with Springbok rugby captain
  • Kolisi has been a long-time Liverpool fan
  • Du Plessis posted a picture on both Instagram and Twitter
Related Articles
Faf Du Plessis Says Off-Field Dramas In South African Cricket Took Toll
Faf Du Plessis Says Off-Field Dramas In South African Cricket Took Toll
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
Faf Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis' "Lying In Bed With My Sister" Remark Leaves Match Presenter In Splits. Watch
Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket
Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.