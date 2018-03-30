 
Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aiden Markram's Innings vs Australia, Tweets A Special Message

Updated: 30 March 2018 21:41 IST

Virat Kohli had also praised Aiden Markram when he notched up 84 runs at Newlands in Cape Town.

Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aiden Markram
Virat Kohli's gesture eased the pain of a gutted Aiden Markram © PTI

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram scored his second century of the tournament on the first day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The 23-year-old, who is enjoying a remarkable debut season, scored his fourth century in ten Tests. Impressed by the youngster's sound technique and good temperament, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and appreciated the innings of 152 that came off 216 balls.

The 29-year-old Indian had also praised the South African when he notched up 84 runs at Newlands in Cape Town in the third Test against the same opposition. Kohli had tweeted, "Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!"

In the recently concluded Test series between India and South Africa at Centurion, Kohli's gesture eased the pain of a gutted Markram.

On the first day of the Test, Markram batted majestically for his 94 before a loose shot to Ravichandran Ashwin saw him caught behind and his innings came to an end.

But, before Markram could leave the field, Kohli approached the departing batsman to admire his knock.

"He came across and said 'well played' and 'unlucky to get out'," Markram said while addressing the media.

"It was a great touch from him. He is a massive competitor as everyone sees on the TV, but it's great to see that he's got good values that people might not always see", he added.

"It was nice, a great gesture and it did mean a lot", Markram concluded.

Eventually, South Africa won the match by 135 runs and the series by a margin of 2-1.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aiden Markram Cricket
Highlights
  • The 23-year-old Markram is enjoying a remarkable debut season
  • Kohli had approached the departing batsman to admire his knock
  • Virat Kohli took to Twitter and appreciated the innings of 152
