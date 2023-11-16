Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: South Africa, Australia Square Off To Join India In Final
SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live: South Africa will be squaring off against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup
SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live: SA will take on AUS© AFP
SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live Updates: South Africa will be squaring off against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Temba Bavuma-led side finished second in the points table with a total of seven victories out of nine matches. Australia, on the other hand, finished at the third place with the same number of wins. The winner of this match will be going up against hosts India in the final clash of the tournament on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (Live Scorecard)
World Cup 2023 Live Updates: South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final Score | SA vs AUS Semi Final, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:05 (IST)SA vs AUS Semi-Final Live Score: Winner to meet IndiaThe winner of the semi-final match between South Africa and Australia will be facing India in the final of the ongoing ODI World Cup on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
- 12:02 (IST)SA vs AUS Semi-Final Live Score: Chance for SA to remove the chokers' tagTemba Bavuma's warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia. Any South African cricketer worth his salt hates the 'C' word while Australia as legacy champions of the ODI global meet would like to rub it in, in the best possible manner they can.
- 11:53 (IST)SA vs AUS Semi-Final Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia, straight from Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Pat Cummins Temba Bavuma Mitchell Starc David Warner Mitchell Marsh Quinton de Kock Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada Rassie van der Dussen Heinrich Klaasen Adam Zampa World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Semi-Final Live Blogs
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.