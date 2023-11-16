SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live Updates: South Africa will be squaring off against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Temba Bavuma-led side finished second in the points table with a total of seven victories out of nine matches. Australia, on the other hand, finished at the third place with the same number of wins. The winner of this match will be going up against hosts India in the final clash of the tournament on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (Live Scorecard)

World Cup 2023 Live Updates: South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final Score | SA vs AUS Semi Final, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata