South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock Fined 25 Per Cent Of Match Fee Over David Warner First Test Bust-Up

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was on Wednesday fined 25 percent of his match fee and given one demerit point for his role in the ugly altercation with Australia's David Warner during the first Test in Durban. Although an official statement had not yet been issued by the International Cricket Council, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson confirmed the finding by match referee Jeff Crowe. De Kock was found guilty of a level one offence under the ICC code of conduct. He had contested the charge and a hearing was held by Crowe on Wednesday evening.

Warner was earlier fined 75 percent of his match fee and given three demerit points for a level two charge of bringing the game into disrepute. Warner was found to have breached Article 2.2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute," following an altercation with South Africa player Quinton de Kock on Sunday near the team dressing rooms, which was captured on CCTV.

In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Warner's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016. Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of the match fee and/or up to two suspension points, equating to three or four demerit points.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Allahudiean Palekar.