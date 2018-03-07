David Warner Fined 75 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Australia vice-captain David Warner is free to play in the second Test against South Africa after he accepted an ICC charge of bringing the game into disrepute on Wednesday. Warner was also fined 75 per cent of his match fee on Wednesday for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. Warner was found to have breached Article 2.2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute," following an altercation with South Africa player Quinton de Kock on Sunday near the team dressing rooms, which was captured on CCTV.