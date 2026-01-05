Marnus Labuschagne was the centre of attention on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, making his presence felt with both bat and ball, and engaging in a fiery on-field exchange with England captain Ben Stokes late on Monday. The Australian batter seemed to get under Stokes' skin during a heated moment just before stumps while batting. However, Stokes had the final say as he dismissed Labuschagne for 48 in the first innings, denying him a half-century. Labuschagne's 68-ball knock played a key role in Australia's reply.

When asked about the confrontation during the post-day press conference, Michael Neser brushed aside the incident: "Not a clue..."

He later explained Labuschagne's competitive nature, saying: "He's such a strong competitor that he can get under your skin. That's just Marnus for you."

Labuschagne also impressed with the ball earlier, showcasing his value as a part-time option. Speaking about his bowling, Neser said: "He loves bowling. We've seen it in Sheffield Shield cricket. It's not a surprise to us, because he's actually done that role quite often in Shield cricket and taken a fair few wickets bowling short."

He removed Jamie Smith, who was well set on 46. Smith fell into the trap, chasing a short ball and finding a fielder on the boundary just before lunch.

Highlighting Labuschagne's bowling skills further, Neser added: "It's not a fluke. He's practiced it. One thing about Marnus is that his quicker ball is significantly faster - he was in the 130s (kph) and can bowl anywhere from 112 to 130, making it hard to read him when he's in rhythm."

England were bowled out for 384 in their first innings. Australia responded strongly and ended Day 2 on 166/2, with Travis Head leading the charge. The opener was unbeaten on 91 off 87 balls, while Michael Neser was at the other end on 1, as Australia looked well placed heading into the next day