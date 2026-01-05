Uttarakhand left-arm pacer Rajan Kumar has failed a dope test and has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in a rare case involving a cricketer. The 29-year-old Kumar's sample was found to contain anabolic steroids Drostanolone and Metenolone, as well as Clomifene, which is generally used as a medication to treat infertility in women but can also restore testosterone levels in men. Kumar last played against Delhi in Uttarakhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match in Ahmedabad on December 8, 2025.

Cricketers have rarely failed dope tests. Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Anshula Rao was caught for doping in 2020, while Prithvi Shaw failed a dope test in 2019.

Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi also became one of the rare footballers to fail a dope test, as her name appeared in the latest updated list of athletes handed provisional suspensions. Her sample was found to contain the anabolic steroid Metandienone.

Others on the list include Gaurav Patel (athletics), Khushboo Kumari (weightlifting), Achalveer Karwasra (boxing), and Siddhant Sharma (polo).

Tamil Nadu sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who failed a dope test for the second time in her career last year, has been handed an eight-year ban effective from September 9, 2025. She tested positive for the anabolic steroid Drostanolone in September 2025, marking her second doping offence.

The 27-year-old had returned to action in 2025 after serving a three-year ban for a doping offence in 2022