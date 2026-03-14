The International Cricket Council (ICC) has acted after a run-out controversy involving Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday. The incident occurred when Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease, having added 109 runs for the fourth wicket after Pakistan lost three early wickets.

In an over bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy, Rizwan played a gentle shot down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker's end after backing up. As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and attempted to pick it up. However, Miraz quickly collected the ball and dislodged the bails with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out. The umpire upheld the appeal, and the third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh's favour, confirming Agha's dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal.

Now, the ICC has taken action on the issue. "Pakistan player Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan's second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday," the ICC said in a statement.

"Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.'

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Agha's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena, and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a 128-run victory (via DLS method) over Bangladesh and will take on the hosts in the decider on Sunday.