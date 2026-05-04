The sight of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi punishing the all-international GT bowling unit while smashing the second-fastest century in Indian Premier League history at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur was one for the ages. The two sides are set to square off again, roughly a month after their previous clash in the IPL 2026 season. RR's top order has enjoyed taking on GT's pace attack, and if they get another strong start, it could once again tilt the game early. While GT lead the overall head-to-head 6-3, the recent 3-3 split reflects how competitive this matchup has become.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled how Sooryavanshi, the 'fearless prodigy', took apart GT's world-class bowling attack the last time these two sides squared off. He is keen to see if Sooryavanshi and the other core players in the RR squad fire again against Shubman Gill's Gujarat on a flat track in Jaipur. Irfan believes the psychological edge remains with the youngster, though the context of the tournament has evolved significantly since that historic evening in Rajasthan.

"There will be memories of that knock against GT last season, both for our 'Fearless Prodigy' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the GT bowlers, because it was so unexpected-a teenager taking on the best when his team was struggling to win games. This time, though, the tables have turned. RR have managed to hold on to a spot in the top four, while GT are slowly gathering momentum. 400 runs at a strike-rate of 230 is outrageous for the youngster in the season so far and it will be interesting to see if RR's young core fires again on what look like flat wickets in Jaipur," Jiostar expert Irfan Pathan said ahead of IPL 2026 Revenge Week.

The upcoming battle will likely hinge on whether Gujarat's seasoned bowlers have developed a counter-strategy for Sooryavanshi's relentless aggression. With the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium expected to offer plenty of value for shots, the margin for error for the visitors will be incredibly slim. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, this contest serves as a pivotal moment for both franchises to assert their dominance.

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