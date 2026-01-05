Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices to appear for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing before the Election Commission. The notice was officially issued on Monday from Kartju Nagar School in Jadavpur area of South Kolkata. Shami is a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency. Shami's hearing has been scheduled between January 9 and 11. According to NDTV sources, Shami did not fill the enumeration form correctly. Shami could not attend the scheduled hearing on Monday as he is representing Bengal in Rajkot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Although Shami is originally from Uttar Pradesh, he has been living in Kolkata for a long time due to his cricket career. He moved to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh at a very young age on the advice of his coach.

He caught the eye of cricket coach Sambaran Banerjee and secured a place in the Bengal Under-22 team. His cricket career began from there. He has also played in the Mohun Bagan Cricket Cup.

Shami, who has been enjoying a good run of form in domestic cricket, was not included in the India squad for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Sources said on Monday that this time, actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev, also known as Deepak Adhikari, has received a summon for an SIR hearing.

It has been reported that three other members of his family have also been sent hearing notices regarding the SIR.

However, the date and time when they are required to appear at the hearing centre with their documents are not yet known.

Following the development, there has been no official reaction from Dev or his family after receiving the SIR hearing notice.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that sending such a notice to Dev, an actor and elected political representative, is purely an act of harassment.

It may be noted that Dev's ancestral home is in Ghatal in West Midnapore district, where he was born.

Later, due to his father's work, Dev and his family moved to Mumbai.

Much later, he settled permanently in Kolkata due to his acting career.

His permanent address is the South City residential complex in Kolkata.

Besides being a Tollywood superstar, Dev is also a three-time MP from his birthplace, Ghatal.

