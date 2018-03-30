 
South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1: Hosts Off To A Steady Start vs Visitors

Updated: 30 March 2018 14:12 IST

Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: The hosts will be aiming to seal off the four-match Test series.

Live Score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: The match is being played at Johannesburg. © AFP

South Africa will aim to take advantage of a scandal-hit Australian team in the fourth and final Test starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. But coach Ottis Gibson has warned that Australia will provide strong opposition, even without the disgraced trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. The Australian bowling unit remains intact but there will be three enforced changes in the batting line-up as the tourists seek to avoid the first series loss in South Africa since Ali Bacher led the team then known as the Springboks to a 4-0 clean sweep in 1969/70. (Live Scorecard)

South Africa lead the current series 2-1 and captain Faf du Plessis said after his team won the third Test in Cape Town by 322 runs that he was determined to maintain the pressure on his opponents. The loss of Smith and Warner robs Australia of their two leading batsmen - but neither made a major impact in the first three matches. Their replacements, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will only have one practice opportunity before the Test, but all three arrive with good recent form in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition.

Catch live action and updates of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia straight from Johannesburg

14:12 IST: Trivia -- Australia's last five Tests at the Wanderers:
1997: Won by an innings & 196 runs
2002: Won by an innings & 360 runs
2006: Won by two wickets
2009: Won by 162 runs
2011: Won by two wickets

13:57 IST: Morne Morkel, who is playing his last Test match, is all smiles before the start of the match.

13:50 IST: South Africa are off to a steady start. Few boundaries from Aiden Markram have set the tone for the match.

13:35 IST: South Africa 5/0 after the first over.

13:20 IST: Chadd Sayers, who replaced the injured Mitchell Starc, receives the Test cap.

13:15 IST: Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 due to an injury.

13:01 IST: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis wins toss, elects to bat.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and Australia.

While Renshaw and Burns are set to open the batting in place of Warner and Bancroft, Smith's place is expected to be taken by Peter Handscomb, the reserve batsman on tour, with Maxwell likely only to have a backup role. Handscomb's only match practice since the tour started was in the warm-up game against South Africa A last month when he failed in both innings.

