Although the ODI World Cup is only about a month away, cricketing giants Australia and South Africa engage in a T20I contest, with the first match of the series taking place on Wednesday. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian team for the first time since Aaron Finch's retirement while Aiden Markram will lead his South African troops in Durban. The series offers both teams an opportunity to test some young guns, in a bid to prepare the best team possible for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Proteas squad includes three wicketkeepers in Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, and Tristan Stubbs, but it's Stubbs who is likely to get the nod. Dewald Brevis is another exciting name who is expected to hit the ground running, making his debut against Australia. In the Australian team, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson are expected to make their debuts.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match be played?

Advertisement

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will start at 9:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

Advertisement

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast and streaming information shared by the broadcaster)