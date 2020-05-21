Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics

Updated: 21 May 2020 20:05 IST

On 13th July 2002, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif played heroic knocks as India recovered from a middle-order collapse against England to clinch one of the most memorable wins in the history of cricket.

Sourav Ganguly lifted, pulled back and fixed a mango tree in his balcony. © Twitter@SGanguly99

Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper, has a thing for balconies. In yet another display of "strength at its highest", the BCCI president, who is spending time at his home in Kolkata due to the coronavirus lockdown, lifted, pulled back and fixed a mango tree in his balcony. "The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again strength at its highest," Ganguly tweeted with a couple of pictures.

Soon, comments started to pour in on Sourav Ganguly's latest tweet and one of the fans even wrote, "Dada, another balcony another show of strength! #Natwest_Final."

Then India captain, Ganguly, took off his shirt and celebrated the win in the Lord's balcony.

Despite having no regrets over it and admitting that it all happened in the heat of the moment, Ganguly, in a recent interview, revealed that he was a little embarrassed after his daughter got to watch the footage of his epic celebrations.

Earlier on Thursday, South African director of cricket Graeme Smith made a strong call for Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Smith said he believed Ganguly was the right person to lead the game at a time of crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC," said Smith.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper, has a thing for balconies
  • He's spending time at his home in Kolkata due to the coronavirus lockdown
  • Graeme Smith wants Sourav Ganguly to be the next ICC chairman
