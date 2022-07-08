Former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly turned 50 on Friday and wishes are pouring in on social media for 'Dada'. Ganguly is credited for creating a formidable lineup and under his leadership, India had defeated Australia in the 2001-02 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the side had famously staged a win against all odds at the Eden Gardens after Australia had asked the hosts to follow-on. Ganguly had also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, where they lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia in the summit clash.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh led the birthday wishes for Ganguly, terming him as a "great friend" and "impactful captain".

Happy Birthday Dada! You've been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from.



Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/SPEIVIXJcA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2022

Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/H0mWChTgSd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2022

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole—here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday.#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/Sx1l1lQZJS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2022

Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring 18,575 runs across all formats. He had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those.

Ganguly had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996, scoring a century in his maiden Test at Lord's. The left-handed batter also went on to score a century in his second Test.

As soon as Dada became the skipper, he started grooming new talent and it is a testament to his leadership that the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan all came into their own with Ganguly as the skipper.

Ganguly had first led India to the final of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy.

Ganguly is currently the president of the BCCI. It was under Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president that India played their first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.