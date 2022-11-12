Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, two of the biggest cricket icons of the modern-day game, share a special bond with each other. Despite being deemed as rivals by many, both Tendulkar and Lara always had a mutual respect for each other, during their playing days. On Saturday, Tendulkar shared a picture alongside Lara, with a caption saying: "Some friendships are timeless!". In the photo, both Tendulkar and Lara can be seen donning suits, probably for an event, with a smile on their faces.

Some friendships are timeless! pic.twitter.com/w106fIkUtW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 12, 2022

Both Tendulkar and Lara recently featured in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, which was won by the India Legends, under the leadership of the 'Master Blaster'.

Tendulkar finished his playing career spanning 25 years as the highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs. The 47-year-old accumulated 15,921 runs from 200 Tests and 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs.

He also has the most the most number of centuries in ODIs (49) and Test cricket (51).

After retiring from the sport, the 49-year-old has been associated with Mumbai Indians as a mentor.

Lara, on the other hand, holds the record for the highest individual Test score - an unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

The 53-year-old also hit 34 hundreds in Tests and 19 tons in ODIs, amassing over 22,000 runs across formats.

Lara is currently serving as the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.