Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha To Lead India A Against South Africa A

Updated: 01 September 2019 21:47 IST

Wriddhiman Saha is in the West Indies for India's two-match Test series. © AFP

Talented batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A, the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday. The committee met at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to pick the squads. The first match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9 while the second match will take place in Mysore from September 17.

Gill is currently with the India A team for the five-match one-day series against South Africa A while Saha is in the West Indies for India's two-match Test series.

The selection committee has picked two different teams for the two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy. Those who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have been picked in the squad for the second match against South Africa A. 

Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in India Green while Ishan Kishan will return to India Red for the Duleep Trophy final.

India A squad for 1st match: Shubman Gill (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, K.S. Bharat (wk), K. Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar

India A squad for 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (capt & wk), K. Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket Shubman Gill Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha BCCI
Highlights
  • Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will lead India A squads
  • The first match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9
  • The second match will take place in Mysore from September 17
