Looking to force his way back into Team India's Test setup, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer produced a fine counter-attacking knock in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy match between India C and India D. After being dismissed for just 9 runs in the first innings, Iyer displayed great intent to register a half-century. With man considering Duleep Trophy an audition for the forthcoming India vs Bangladesh Test series selection, Shreyas gave a loud and clear message about the game he wishes to play.

Iyer's 44-ball 54 in the second innings came during a tricky phase where India C bowlers were on top. Instead of opting for a defensive approach, the India D batter showed counter-attacking intent and helped his team put 236 runs on the board.

Though India C managed to chase down the target and win the match, Iyer is proud of the way he batted.

"It was necessary for me to show intent because their bowlers were bowling great, in the right areas and the ball was seaming as well. I just wanted to take the attack and see if we could get a decent total on board. When the ball got old, it was stopping a bit. I wanted to capitalise on my intent, but, I would take that fifty any day," Iyer said after the conclusion of the match.

With the Bangladesh Test series being held in India, the hosts might need Iyer's skills for a similar approach in the 2-match assignment.

"The pitch did not offer much, there was no spin for the bowlers. Saransh bowled in great areas. There were few patches on the pitch created by the fast bowlers where the ball spun from outside of the off-stump, other than that it was quite dead. Hopefully, we learn from this and move on," Iyer further said.

With a cracking half-century, and comments to follow up, Iyer seems to have sent a loud and clear message to India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.