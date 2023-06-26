With India set to tour West Indies next month, the BCCI announced the squads for the Test and ODI series earlier this week. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in both formats, while Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya will deputise him in Tests and ODIs, respectively. In another big development, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was axed from the team, following his poor outing with the bat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While analysing India's squad, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal shared his views on the upcoming tour.

Akmal said that while India captain Rohit Sharma has done well during his short stint as India's Test captain so far, he needs to show a bit more authority on the field, just like his predecessor Virat Kohli.

"It's a balanced team. Indian team needs to have a good start. I want Rohit Sharma to do better with captaincy. Show your presence on the ground like Virat Kohli used to do. He has got a chance. (Having said that), Rohit Sharma has done a decent job so far after what went down with the Kohli saga," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Despite praising the selectors, Akmal questioned the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan and Umran Malik.

"There is always a debate regarding one or two players. One player which comes to my mind after seeing the records is Sarfaraz Khan. Playing him wasn't possible but he should've travelled with the team. You could've given him a single that we are not ignoring you and there's always a chance of you coming in in the future. There was the perfect tour to put him in the squad. Also, Umran Malik, with the pace he has got, could've been lethal. The pitch is dry in West Indies and with the Dukes ball, there will be reverse swing," he added.