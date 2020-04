Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani fast bowler, has been active on social media for quite some time. Shoaib keeps his fans engaged by sharing videos on his social media accounts. In his latest Twitter post, Shoaib shared a throwback video of him bowling a really quick delivery to Brian Lara which ended up hitting the legendary batsman on his neck. Shoaib Akhtar and his Pakistani team-mates are seen rushing towards Lara to check on him after the delivery. The incident took place during the Champions Trophy semi-final match back in 2004. Shoaib Akhtar in his tweet wrote, "A memory with one of the legends of the game. Best batsman of his era @Brian Lara. I wish I played more against him".