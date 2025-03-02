Ahead Of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board spent big on renovating three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. However, the cost shot by over five billion rupees (approx USD 20.4 million). The original estimated budget for the renovation of PCB venues in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi was 12.3 billion Pakistani rupees (approx. Rs 383 crore), which went up to 18 billion Pakistan rupees (approx. Rs 561 crore). However, rain in two venues - Rawalpindi and Lahore - have seen match washouts.

Australia vs South Africa on February 25 and Pakistan vs Bangladesh on February 27 (both in Rawalpindi) were abandoned with even the toss not taking place due to injury. Afghanistan vs Australia on February 28 in Lahore too was abandoned.

A Pakistan fan posted a video which showed leaking roofs and flooded ground. He said it did not seem like a renovation took place.

After spending 1,800 Cr (initial budget: 1,230 Cr) on stadium renovations for Champions Trophy 2025



Pakistan's stadiums are in pathetic condition!



-Ceiling leaks during rain

-Water flowing everywhere

-Match cancelled due to a flooded outfield



Where did all the money go?... pic.twitter.com/i409Rn87ku — BALA (@erbmjha) March 2, 2025

Meanwhile, a senior Pakistan government official has said that he will request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take up the matter of the country's cricket team's disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy in Parliament and the Federal Cabinet. "The (Pakistan) Cricket Board is an independent institution. They can do as they please, which they have. And what they've done, I will request the Prime Minister to discuss the matter in the Cabinet and Parliament," Rana Sanaullah, the advisor to the PM on Political and Public Affairs, told Geo TV channel.

Hosts Pakistan's campaign in the marquee tournament ended prematurely with big defeats to New Zealand (by 60 runs) and India (by six wickets). Their inconsequential last group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Sanaullah, a former federal and provincial minister, and a senior member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) party, made it clear that the caretaker government before the general elections last year had completely detached the PCB from the Federal Government's control.

"The problem is we have been facing ups and downs in cricket and changes in the Board for the past decade now," said Sanaullah, while also highlighting the dismal condition of the sport at the club, university and district level.

With PTI inputs