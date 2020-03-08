 
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa

Updated: 08 March 2020 15:49 IST

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return as India announce 15-member squad for 3-match ODI series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli will lead India against South Africa in a 3-match ODI series. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India's One-Day International (ODI) squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for 3-match ODI series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya, who recently scored a whirlwind knock of 158 off 55 deliveries in a local Twenty20 game, is back in the team after a gap of more than five months. Shubman Gill has also been named in the squad that will take on South Africa in India's last international series before the Indian Premier League kicks off.

Hardik underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI series against Australia at home.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was kept out of the mix with the limited overs vice-captain still recovering from a calf injury he suffered during the fifth T20I of the New Zealand tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Kedar Jadhav was also dropped from the squad.

India were outplayed in their last ODI series against New Zealand, where they were whitewashed 0-3 in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, South Africa will be high on confidence after their recent series sweep against Australia at home. Janneman Malan, playing his first ODI series, impressed one and all and was added to the South African squad that will travel to India.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • India announced 15-member squad for the upcoming South Africa series
  • India are set to host South Africa for 3 ODIs
  • Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in the squad
Related Articles
International Womens Day: Sachin Tendulkars Tribute To "5 Women" Who Played "Huge Role" In His Life. Watch
India vs South Africa: Janneman Malan Added To South Africa Squad For India ODIs
Handling Transition Period Of MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli Our Biggest Success, Says MSK Prasad
Wasim Jaffer Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
India vs South Africa: South Africa Go Ahead With India Tour After Coronavirus Risk Assessment
