India vs South Africa: South Africa Go Ahead With India Tour After Coronavirus Risk Assessment

Updated: 06 March 2020 23:23 IST

The South African team will depart as scheduled on Sunday for a series which starts in Dharamshala on Thursday.

South Africa will go ahead with their three-match one-day international series in India. © AFP

South Africa will go ahead with their three-match one-day international series in India after performing a risk assessment of the effects of the coronavirus, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday. The South African team will depart as scheduled on Sunday for a series which starts in Dharamshala on Thursday.

The statement said that "CSA has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to ensure the health and safety of and duty of care to our players and staff".

CSA said it had used information from various international experts, including the World Health Organisation as well consulting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the South African embassy in India.

"The Proteas will be travelling to India via Dubai and landing and spending a day in Delhi, then proceeding to play in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata," the statement said.

"None of the playing venues have recorded positive cases and travel between these cities will be via chartered flights reducing the risk even further. The risks in Dubai and Delhi are considered low."

The team have been advised on precautionary measures and will be accompanied by the CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra.
 

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • South Africa will go ahead with their ODI series in India
  • The South African team will depart as scheduled on Sunday
  • The team have been advised on precautionary measures
