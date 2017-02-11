Shikhar Dhawan Eyes Champions Trophy For Comeback

Out of favour, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is eyeing to make a comeback into the India team after the left-hander was dropped from the team owing to a string of poor performances.Talking about his comeback, Dhawan said, "Absolutely. For that, I have 2 to 3 months and 3 to 4 tournaments. I will do better. In ODIs my performance has been top-notch, I feel that if I do good (in these tournaments), there will be a great chance for me to get into the side."

Dhawan didn't have a great ODI series against England and was subsequently dropped from the third and final ODI as he made way for Ajinkya Rahane. He made 1 and 11 in the first two games of the series. However, in this format Dhawan has been more than successful, boasting an average close to 43 after 76 games.

The Delhi opener, currently part of the North Zone squad for the Mushtaq Ali trophy T20 inter zonals commencing from Sunday, seems to be confident of his comeback to the Indian team.

"All tournaments are important for me. If I have to make a comeback the thing is simple - the more runs I score will be more beneficial for me and my case will be stronger," he told reporters.

Reacting to his omission from the Indian team, Dhawan added, "And now I know that I have to score consistently to get in. I am an impact player, so if I stand and score runs, my team is going to win the game. That is my biggest strength and once I start doing it more consistently, it is going to be good for me and I will have good chance for making a comeback."

Australians are coming to India for a four-match Test series and Dhawan believes the visitors will have a tough time in these conditions.

"Australia have been doing good and India is performing well. It's going to be tough for the Australian boys to perform on turning tracks. Australian tracks are totally different," said the swashbuckling batsman.

"They are a little bouncy, but flat wickets. When they play on turning tracks, it's going to be tough for them," said the discarded Indian opener who made his Test debut at Mohali against Australia with a brilliant 174-ball 187 in March, 2013.

