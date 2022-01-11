Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday questioned the medical exemption provided to world number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic. This comes after the tennis star won his legal appeal on procedural grounds on Monday, quashing the border officer's initial decision to cancel his visa. Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic's visa and confirmed the twenty-time Grand Slam winner Serbian will be permitted to stay in Australia.

Djokovic was also ordered to be released from detention immediately with his passport and "personal effects".

"Are these facts true? As I've read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga. Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc children. Said he hadn't travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain?" Shane Warne tweeted.

"And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so - has the person who gave it to him been identified ? What was that exemption ? Just trying to get the facts as I'm embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please," he added.

Notably, Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open because he had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian Open organizers granted a medical exemption to vaccine-sceptic Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne. However, on landing the nine-time Australian Open champion spent eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.