Shane Warne Dies: A Look At The Australian Spin Great's Career In Numbers
A look at the statistical journey of Shane Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling.
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read a part of the statement. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the report quoted from the statement.
PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.
Bowling figures in Tests:
Test matches played: 145
Innings: 273
Wickets: 708
Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71
Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128
Runs conceded: 17995
Balls bowled: 40705
Average: 25.41
Economy: 2.65
5-wicket haul: 37
10-wicket haul: 10
Bowling figures in ODIs:
ODIs played: 194
Innings: 191
Wickets: 293
Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33
Runs conceded: 7541
Balls bowled: 10642
Average: 25.73
Economy: 4.25
5-wicket haul: 1
Test batting figures
Tests: 145
Innings: 199
Runs Scored: 3154
Highest: 99
Fifties: 12
Average: 17.32
Strike rate: 57.65
ODI batting figures:
ODIs played: 194
Innings: 107
Runs scored: 1018
Highest: 55
Average: 13.05
Strike rate: 72.04
Fifty: 1
Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992
Last Test:Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007
ODI debut:Versus New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993
Last ODI:Versus Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005
IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008
Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011
#Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.
#Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.
#Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.