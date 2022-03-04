Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read a part of the statement. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the report quoted from the statement.

PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.

Bowling figures in Tests:

Test matches played: 145

Innings: 273

Wickets: 708

Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71

Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128

Runs conceded: 17995

Balls bowled: 40705

Average: 25.41

Economy: 2.65

5-wicket haul: 37

10-wicket haul: 10

Bowling figures in ODIs:

ODIs played: 194

Innings: 191

Wickets: 293

Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33

Runs conceded: 7541

Balls bowled: 10642

Average: 25.73

Economy: 4.25

5-wicket haul: 1

Test batting figures

Tests: 145

Innings: 199

Runs Scored: 3154

Highest: 99

Fifties: 12

Average: 17.32

Strike rate: 57.65

ODI batting figures:

ODIs played: 194

Innings: 107

Runs scored: 1018

Highest: 55

Average: 13.05

Strike rate: 72.04

Fifty: 1

Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992

Last Test:Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007

ODI debut:Versus New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993

Last ODI:Versus Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005

IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008

Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011

#Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.

Promoted

#Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

#Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.