Former Australian cricketer and spin bowling legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 years, due to a "suspected heart attack" according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday. A Fox Sports report stated that Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the read a part of the statement. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the report quoted from the statement.

Warne was the second highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, with 708 scalps to his name.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner took a total of 1001 wickets and was the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

Promoted

Prior to his death, Warne had last tweeted from his account on Friday as he condoled the death of former Australia cricketer Rodney Marsh.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," Warne tweeted.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne had retired from international cricket in 2007.