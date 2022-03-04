Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52, due to a "suspected heart attack". Australia media reported citing a statement from his management. Reactions poured in from the cricket fraternity as the entire cricketing world mourned the demise of a true legend of the sport. Warne, a World Cup winner in 1999, was considered one of the best spinners to have played the game.

Here are of the reactions that have been coming in.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can't quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker ???? (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne, the greatest leg-spinner the game has ever seen, has died at the age of 52.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/o5w52kruYV — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 4, 2022

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace ????! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news ???? RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game ????. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken about @ShaneWarne's news. Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV. So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a legspinner. Have no words to express my sorrow. Prayers for the departed and family. pic.twitter.com/NIk7KDW85d — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne ... Really !!!!!



Tell me it's not true please — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2022

We are shocked to hear of the sudden and shocking death of Shane Warne. All our thoughts to his family and Australian cricket. He was the greatest leg-spinner of them all, an entertainer, a showman and had skills beyond compare. A tragic loss to the world of sport. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) March 4, 2022

I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne....still can't believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you've done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I'm Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I'm hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was one of only two men to take over 1,000 international wickets.



He was man-of-the-match at Lord's during @CricketAus' 1999 Men's @cricketworldcup final victory & won every Test he played in at this Ground.



He will be remembered as one of the greats of our game. https://t.co/XE5rCWXQUx pic.twitter.com/8LIAriPw1L — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zEWP0tKSII — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 4, 2022

A master of his craft, an icon of our sport.



Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/uszZwLtTTG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2022

It's a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who's gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

A former Australia captain, Warne is considered as one of the best bowlers in cricket history. In 145 Test matches, he took 708 wickets for Australia and also bagged 293 dismissals in 194 ODI games. He is the world's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan.