Unarguably one of the finest cricketers that Bangladesh has produced, Shakib Al Hasan, is is a man with undoubted cricketing excellence. But, it is his attitude that has often found him courting problems. Sometimes, Shakib is found losing his cool on the field over cricketing events, sometimes in personal life. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Shakib was seen losing beating a fan amid tight security while being surrounded by hundreds. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Shakib is controversies' favourite, especially in Bangladesh cricket. His antics on the field have seen him make headlines for all the wrong reasons on multiple occasions. The latest incident is no different.

On the cricketing front, Shakib is busy leading Bangladesh in a bilateral series against England. Under Shakib's leadership, Bangladesh defeated England in the first T20I of the 3-match series on Thursday.

Speaking of his team's win, Shakib said: "The way we approached the game was fantastic, can't ask more from our team. When we were bowling, we were under the pump but no one panicked. Everyone knew what they needed to do. All the bowlers stuck to their plans. Other than my dropped catch, everyone fielded really well. (No fear approach) That's what we want to do.

“In T20s, when you don't think too much, you perform well. That's the environment we are trying to create in the dressing room. Hopefully, we can continue this. This is a very good start. If you think about 2024, we'll be playing the World Cup in West Indies. We can build on from here. We can only get better so that we can put a very good team when the World Cup comes.”

Earlier, Bangladesh had suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of England in a 3-match ODI series.

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Will Score Most In WPL? Fans' Verdict Out