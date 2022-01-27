Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the likes of David Warner, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina as scenes and steps from Tollywood star Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rising' continued to be a hot-favourite among cricketers across the globe. While most of the cricketers have performed the 'Pushpa walk' - a dance step from the movie's song 'Srivalli' - Shakib decided to copy another famous scene from the Allu Arjun-starrer with a different touch. Shakib performed Allu Arjun's iconic gesture in which he runs his hand across the chin during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match.

Shakib, a former Bangladesh captain and one of the best all-rounders currently in world cricket, performed the move after dismissing former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match.

The Fortune Barishal captain deceived Comilla's du Plessis in the air as the latter ended up giving a simple catch to long on in sixth over. Shakib then celebrated the big wicket with Allu Arjun's move from his movie 'Pushpa'.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Copies Allu Arjun's move from 'Pushpa' in BPL

Interestingly, Shakib's teammates Dwayne Bravo and Nazmul Islam too performed steps from the movie. The West Indies all-rounder had however performed the 'pushpa walk' to celebrate a wicket.

The match, however, did not go as per Barishal's plans. They suffered a 63-run defeat. Despite Bravo's three-wicket haul and a good performance with the ball by Shakib, Comilla managed to put up a fighting total of 158 for 7, batting first.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the star with a good knock of 48 off 35 balls. A cameo towards the end by Karim Janat which included three sixes also gave the Comilla innings the much-needed push.

Barishal faltered in the chase right from the beginning as none of their batters barring Najmul Hossain (36 off 47 balls) could get their eyes in and challenge the total. They were bowled out for 96.

