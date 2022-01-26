Tollywood star Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' has created quite an impact among cricketers across the globe. After Australia's David Warner, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has also shown his dance moves from the film. Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has gone viral on social media. Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed also shared their dancing moves on the song. The famous dance move is popularly called 'Pushpa walk'.

Bravo performed the famous move on the cricket field during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash against Comilla Victorians.

Watch: Dwayne Bravo Performs Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Walk' After Taking A Wicket

The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner ???????????????????????? ???????? after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion! ????



Catch the West Indian legend in relentless #BBPL2022 action for just ₹5, LIVE on #FanCode ???? https://t.co/OLCsbLuBGA#BPLonFanCode @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/kVlAlvI2x3 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2022

He picked three wickets in the game that helped his side Fortune Borishal to restrict Comilla Victoria at 158/7 in 20 overs. Despite the all-rounder's brilliance with the ball, Fortune Barishal lost the game by 63 runs. Barishal suffered a batting collapse in the chase as they were bowled out for 95 runs within 20 overs.

The all-rounder posted another video of the same dance move on Tuesday with the caption "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!!"

Suresh Raina and David Warner commented on the post.

"@djbravo47 well done bravo," wrote Suresh Raina in the comment section.

"Haha legend, you're the man brother," commented Warner.

Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket in November after the T20 World Cup where defending champions West Indies failed to reach the final four of the tournament.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are going through a transition phase in international cricket and they have to take part in the qualifiers to qualify in the next edition of the tournament in Australia later this year.

They are currently playing a five-match T20I series against England.