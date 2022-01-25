Australian batting star David Warner is quite a character on Instagram and is known for his dance moves and impersonations of movie stars. On Tuesday Warner posted a video from the Telugu movie 'Pushpa' in which he morphed actor Allu Arjun's face with that of his own. The post has since gone viral with more than 12 lakh views at the time the article was being written.

"Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy 👌👌 #pushpa #india," Warner captioned the video.

This is not the first time Warner has posted something related to the movie, which has been a raging success at the box-office. A few days ago he had posted a video of him dancing to the tunes of the hit and famous song "Srivalli" from the movie.

Warner spent a long time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team which is based out of the Telengana state, where the Telegu movie industry is based out of.

The Aussie opener will be a huge draw in the upcoming IPL mega auction next month as many teams will be looking to snap him up after his fallout with the Sunrisers last season, which saw the franchise not retain him.

Warner has been the most consistent overseas player in the tournament and has captained SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.

He was terrific form for Australia and played a huge role in their maiden ICC T20 World Cup win last year.