Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her gratitude after the Indian women's team was felicitated with the "Sports Performance of the Year" award during the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 ceremony on Friday. The Harmanpreet-led side scripted history last month, beating South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup. The victory etched Harmanpreet's name in the history books as the first captain to lead an Indian women's side to a world title. After collecting the award alongside head coach Amol Muzumdar and teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, the 36-year-old thanked the nation for its unwavering support throughout the journey.

"First of all, thank you so much for honoring our team with this award. This matters a lot to each and every member of the squad. We worked incredibly hard to make our nation proud, and we have finally reached the point where everyone is appreciating our efforts," said Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet also admitted that she is extremely proud to have received the chance to lead the team, particularly on the world stage.

"I receive so much love and respect from this team; it is truly fun to play with this lot. I am so proud that I had the opportunity to lead them and to finally fulfill the dream we all shared. I am deeply grateful," she added.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who received the 'Transformational Leader of the Year' award, spoke highly of the Indian women's team, dedicating his honor to the "girls."

"I would like to dedicate this award to all our girls. Coach Amol Muzumdar also deserves a lot of credit for his contributions. Since 2019, we have made revolutionary changes to women's cricket," said the former BCCI Secretary, who now heads the global cricket body.

The Indian women's team is set to return to action for the first time since their historic triumph later this week, with a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled to start on Sunday.