Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar issued an emotional message to the international community following a strike on a rehabilitation center in Kabul. Allah spoke about the implications of the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In one of the deadliest airstrikes on Afghanistan by Pakistan, at least 400 people were killed while around 250 were injured. Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital and destroyed major portions of the 2,000-bed facility. However, the allegations were denied by Pakistan. Ghazanfar said that the hospital supports a lot of people and these strikes can be devastating for the common people.

"The people there don't have money for treatment," Ghazanfar told News18. "And now, they've targeted that place as well; they've martyred those people. This is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan."

Ghazanfar condemned the attack and even questioned the motive behind the military strikes.

"I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this," he said in the interview.

"Everyone knows Afghanistan's history," he warned. "If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan."

The Afghanistan spinner, who will represent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, concluded by saying that India is a 'close friend' to Afghanistan and urged the international community to come together and support them. He added that the authorities need to work together because the conflict is not good news for anyone involved.

"India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he concluded.