Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned whether some players are actively involved in the public amplification of certain narratives in order to raise their brand value. Labelling the growing phenomenon as a "disease", Ashwin raised eyebrows regarding the narratives that are discussed on social media, particularly questioning the influence of fan armies on the internet. He hinted at this possibly even being a business model. Ashwin - the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket - also criticised the nature of star culture in Indian cricket.

"There's something of a disease going around at this point. A lot of these opinions that show up on social media through fan armies - I've heard them before, first-hand," Ashwin said, speaking at a RevSportz event.

"Sometimes, I've heard these same views at a breakfast table or a lunch table, and later they appear online under some other name. That's when you wonder-how is this happening?" Ashwin added.

While Ashwin did not specifically accuse players of being involved in such campaigns, he speculated on the possibility of it.

"I'm not saying players themselves are planting these opinions, but it is scary. Is there some sort of espionage going on? I'm not saying that's exactly what's happening, but there is surely some business structure involved.

"Today, every player is an entrepreneur, and pushing opinions outside can increase brand value or improve PR. I'm all for that. But speaking ill of another cricketer is something I would never do," he stated.

Ashwin also revealed his feelings on Indian cricket revolving around superstars.

"Where did all this begin? We started creating narratives around players. We started painting a superhero culture, a cinematic culture. Who even talks about cricket now? Nobody speaks about the game itself.

"Some time ago, I put out a Twitter thread about what Shubman was doing that was leading to his dismissals in a certain way. For me, it is always about the 'what' and the 'why,' never the 'whom.' But immediately it became about comparison-why only Shubman and not someone else? I was like, do you even follow what I do?" Ashwin said.