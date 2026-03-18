The Sunrisers acquiring Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction has spiralled into a major controversy. The cricketer in question was picked by the Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers at a cost of 190,000 GBP (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during the inaugural men's Hundred auction in London on Sunday. The backlash has been huge, with the Sunrisers Leeds' X account even getting temporarily suspended. Pakistan players are barred from the IPL and only featured in its inaugural 2008 edition.

After that, the terror attack in Mumbai led to stringent action being taken against the presence of Pakistani players in the IPL. Generally, Indian franchises with teams in overseas leagues avoid picking Pakistan players. However, Sunrisers did not walk that path.

Days after the auction and the subsequent furore, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi seemingly sent a message to Sunrisers and its owner Kavya Maran. While not naming either, he wrote on X: "Investing 2.34 crore on a Pakistani player when the fans are already on edge? I know a thing or two about managing optics and building empires. Call me."

Although no names were mentioned, the amount, the reference to a Pakistan player, and the timing of the post clearly indicate what Lalit Modi is implying. Modi, who is facing serious charges in India, has been living in the UK.

Lalit Modi fled India in 2010 following allegations related to tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership linked to the money-minting IPL. The Enforcement Directorate claimed that he manipulated the process of assigning broadcast rights of the IPL in 2009, reportedly in exchange for a kickback of over 125 crores.

Earlier, in December 2025, Lalit Modi had apologised to the Indian government days after he referred to himself and Vijay Mallya as the two "biggest fugitives" in a viral video-which seemed to be an apparent swipe at India.

Modi, however, did not specify what exactly he was apologising for in his post on X. "I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, for whom I have the highest respect and regard. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies," he wrote.