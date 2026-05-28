Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's respectful gesture toward legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar won hearts during the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Midway through the warm-up session ahead of the match, the 15-year-old sensation rushed over to the broadcasting area where Gavaskar and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar were present. Sooryavanshi paid respect to both veterans by touching their feet, and he even tried to touch Jatin Sapru's feet, but the TV presenter hilariously jumped away. It was a heartwarming moment involving the youngster, who has impressed everyone in IPL 2026, and the footage quickly went viral on social media.

Vaibhav Sooryavashi touched the feet of Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar before the match.



- Jatin Sapru quickly moved away when Vaibhav tried to touch his feet too.pic.twitter.com/xSmb0nccOU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

Coming to the match, Sooryavanshi slammed a sensational 29-ball 97 to guide RR to victory over SRH, keeping their IPL 2026 Final hopes alive. "When we win, we just take the positive intent forward and move on to the next match. And we will try to win the next match in the same way and reach the finals," he said after the match.

He also opened up about his mindset going into the Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans.

"I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I'm in and not overthink. But if I feel there's something I need to work on, then I look at that."

"I just think about who the bowlers are in the opposition team, how I can face them on this wicket, how big the boundaries are, just these kinds of things. I just try to stay positive with my intent. When I do that, the bowlers stay under pressure. So I try to continue that and dominate the game."

Sooryavanshi fell just short of breaking Chris Gayle's record of scoring the fastest IPL century but the youngster revealed that he was not even aware of the big milestone ahead of him.

"I found out only after I got out. At that time, my only focus was to contribute as much as I could because centuries will keep happening, but right now the focus is on how to win the trophy. If I feel I'm having trouble somewhere, I work on that. I don't think about what the opposition is planning, that's their plan. I focus on what my plan is, and I just try to play normal cricket."

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