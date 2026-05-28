At 15, most dream about breaking IPL records. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is cut out of a different cloth. He is actually breaking those. On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi faced his first knockout situation in the IPL, and he dealt with it the same way he did before: follow the coaches' instructions and do what he does best - destroy the rival. The Rajasthan Royals star slammed 97 off just 29 balls as Rajasthan Royals notched 243/8 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In reply, SRH could manage 196 in 19.2 overs.

During the course of the match, the IPL organisers called him 'Universe baby boss' and the moniker soon went viral.

SRH captain Pat Cummins, who has also led Australia to an Ashes win, could not help but accept Sooryavanshi's supremacy.

He said there are not too many options available against Sooryavanshi.

"Yeah, he played pretty well. Yeah, just don't feel like you have too many options. Obviously, it's a really good pitch, but the margins are so small. If you miss your yorker by a little bit, he doesn't tend to miss them. So yeah, fair play," Cummins said after the win.

"I think a few things still need to go right to chase down 240, but if there was ever going to be a pitch and a field to do it, it was this one. I think we stayed on the rate for most of the innings. We just kind of lost probably a couple too many wickets at the wrong time. So it was always going to be tough, but gave ourselves a decent chance."

Sooryavanshi on Wednesday narrowly missed registering the fastest century in Indian Premier League history during his team's Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here, but broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in an edition.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, playing in his second season of the world's most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when he reached 97 off 28 balls.

But he missed achieving the feat of the fastest IPL century by just one ball as he, on the next ball, played an upper cut off a short delivery from Praful Hinge, which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.

West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in the IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls with 17 sixes and 13 fours for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.

Coming into this clash, Sooryavanshi was six sixes behind Gayle, who had recorded 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. Sooryavanshi's dozen hits over the ropes took him past Gayle's record as the youngster accumulated 65 maximums in IPL 2026.

His 65 sixes were also well clear of the season's second-best, Abhishek Sharma's 43 maximums.

Sooryavanshi had recorded the second-fastest century in the IPL, off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls (11 sixes, 7 fours) in IPL 2025 for RR against Gujarat Titans.

The left-handed opening batter also holds the record for the third-fastest IPL ton, off 36 balls, hitting 12 sixes and five fours for his 37-ball 103 against SRH earlier this season.

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