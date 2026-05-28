It was the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show that guided Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash on Wednesday. The 15-year-old sensation smashed 97 off just 29 deliveries to leave everyone stunned and his knock even earned praise from his own teammates. RR fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by the franchise, was excited when asked about Sooryavanshi's performance as he said - “It was very exciting. The more runs he scores, the more runs we have to defend. He can get 150". When asked about where should one bowl to Vaibhav, the England fast bowler was all smiles and he came up with a cryptic answer - “I'll tell you after the IPL."

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, who also played a half-century knock, praised the teenager's knock and said that the young batter backs himself and has not an iota of doubt in himself.

"Best thing about Vaibhav is that he doesn't plan anything, because he practices a lot, and he always backs himself. That's what he does every time he goes out and plays. So the best thing about him is that he backs himself and he doesn't have that shadow of doubt that I'm not able to do it," said Jurel in a post-match press conference.

Sooryavanshi went past West Indies icon Chris Gayle for most sixes in an IPL season with 65 sixes. When asked what makes Sooryavanshi special, Jurel said he doesn't watch the bowler, but the ball.

"When you go to the academy, you are told not to watch the bowler, but the ball. And we, as a 17-year-old kid, we always used to watch the bowler. But he [Sooryavanshi] just watches the ball. That's all his mantra. He doesn't give a damn about any bowler. He just wants to play the ball. That's all," he said.

Jurel has been consistent for RR with the bat and has made 508 runs this season with the help of 46 fours and 24 sixes. His 50-run knock in the do-or-die clash against SRH came in just 21 balls and had three sixes and five fours.

(With ANI inputs)

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