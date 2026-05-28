Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is earning praise from one and all in the cricket world after he smashed the record for the most sixes in an IPL season with his breathtaking 29-ball 97 in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sooryavanshi soared up to 65 sixes in the ongoing edition, going past West Indies legend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle's tally of 59 sixes in 2012. Following his innings, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell - another one of IPL's West Indian greats - sent a special message to Sooryavanshi.

Russell reserved special praise for Sooryavanshi in a social media post. He stated that many players who are twice the age of Sooryavanshi strive to do what the 15-year-old has achieved, and also urged him to not pay attention to critics of his age.

"Congratulations youngster, haters will say you're not 15 years old, who cares. 30-year-old players out here trying their best to do what you're doing. Keep going, I'm a fan. See ball, hit ball!" wrote Russell on his Instagram story.

Russell sits third in the list of the most sixes in an IPL season, having smashed 52 in the 2019 campaign.

Sooryavanshi's sensational IPL 2026 campaign became a little more extraordinary on Wednesday as he bludgeoned 97 runs off just 29 balls to pave the foundation for Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator.

Although Sooryavanshi's was the first wicket to fall, his knock had helped RR reach 125 by the end of the eighth over of the innings. RR ultimately made 243/8 in 20 overs. In response, SRH were bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

RR's victory sees them progress to Qualifier 2, where they will face Gujarat Titans (GT) for a spot in the IPL 2026 final. Incidentally, GT were the first IPL team to bear the brunt of Sooryavanshi's carnage, when he smashed a 35-ball hundred against them in 2025.

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