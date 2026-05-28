The entirety of the cricket fraternity cannot stop talking about India's 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The left-handed wonderkid produced another memorable performance in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Thursday, smashing 97 off just 29 balls for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Such have been his performances that the Rs 1.1 crore that RR paid for him in the IPL auction now appears to be a steal. However, his incredible performances over the last 12 months have undoubtedly raised his net worth to a figure far beyond the initial auction price tag.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Net Worth?

According to Housivity.com, Sooryavanshi owns a luxurious new apartment in Mumbai, worth roughly Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. On top of that, his ancestral home in the town of Tajpur, in the Samastipur district of Bihar, is reportedly worth Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Sooryavanshi's lucrative IPL contracts have also added to his net worth. This is his second year in the league, where he earns Rs 1.1 crore per year, due to the fee paid by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Along with the base price tag, Sooryavanshi has also earned Rs 7.5 lakh per appearance as match fees in the IPL. The 15-year-old has played 22 matches so far in his career, meaning the match fees would equate to around Rs 1.65 crore.

Sooryavanshi has also been the recipient of several awards and gifts over the course of his short cricketing career till date. Sooryavanshi owns at least two luxurious cars - the Tata Curvv EV (worth around Rs 17 lakh) that he won for finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike-rate, and another Mercedes Benz reportedly gifted to him by Ranjit Barthakur, as per Gulf News.

Sooryavanshi also received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh in February 2026 from then-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following his match-winning performance in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final.

The final thing to consider regarding Sooryavanshi's potential net worth are his ever-growing list of sponsorship deals. While Sooryavanshi's IPL earnings, owned property and cash prizes equate his net worth to around Rs 7 crore, his growing list of sponsors likely takes that figure to more than Rs 10 crore.

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