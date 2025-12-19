What happens when 'rockstars' from different fields come together? They set the stage on fire. The same thing happened at the 'NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025', where the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team met actor Vicky Kaushal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team won the 'Sports Performance Of The Year' award, while Vicky Kaushal won the 'Actor Of The Year' award. As the 'Chhaava' actor was getting up on stage, he was asked about the women's cricket team, and he had just one epic line to describe them all: "True heroes of the nation."

He then went on to share the stage with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. and got an impromptu coaching session from Jemimah Rodrigues on how to ace the perfect cover drive. Deepti Sharma, Women's World Cup Player Of The Tournament, taught Vicky the art of bowling the perfect off-spin.

Now, it was Vicky's turn. The 37-year-old actor taught the members of the Indian women's cricket team - Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Deepti - and even coach Amol Muzumdar the steps of the hit number 'Tauba Tauba' from the movie Bad Newz.

That was not all. Jemimah, whose magical 127* helped India chase down a world-record 339-run target against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup, mesmerised the audience with her singing skills. Even coach Muzumdar joined in.

After a triumphant campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the Indian women's team will return to action with a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women, starting on Sunday (Dec 21) in Visakhapatnam. The core group that lifted the ODI World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai last month will feature in the T20I squad.