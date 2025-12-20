AUS vs ENG Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 4: Australia will resume at 271/4 on Day 4, firmly in control of proceedings against England in the 3rd Ashes Test. The hosts led by 356 runs at the close of play on the third day, with Travis Head on 142 and first-innings centurion Alex Carey unbeaten on 52. Their partnership has all but taken the five-match series out of England's reach. The visitors need a win to stay alive in the series, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the Ashes. (Live Scorecard)