Australia vs England Live Score Updates 3rd Ashes Test Day 4
3rd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Australia will resume at 271/4 on Day 4, firmly in control of proceedings against England.
Australia vs England Live Scorecard 3rd Ashes Test Day 4
AUS vs ENG Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 4: Australia will resume at 271/4 on Day 4, firmly in control of proceedings against England in the 3rd Ashes Test. The hosts led by 356 runs at the close of play on the third day, with Travis Head on 142 and first-innings centurion Alex Carey unbeaten on 52. Their partnership has all but taken the five-match series out of England's reach. The visitors need a win to stay alive in the series, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the Ashes. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 17, 2025
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
371&271/4 (66.0)
ENG
286
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.11
Batsman
Travis Head
142 (196)
Alex Carey
52* (91)
Bowler
Josh Tongue
59/2 (14)
Will Jacks
107/1 (19)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test Live Updates
Right then, that is it from this entertaining Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test. Australia are well ahead in the game and, with six wickets still in hand, will be eyeing a target well in excess of 400. England not only need someone to step up with the ball, but will also require a very special batting effort if they are to save this Test. Day 4 begins on 20th December, Saturday at 11.30 pm GMT (Previous Day), but do join us earlier for all the build-up. Cheers.
After a long toil, Will Jacks finally broke through for England by removing Usman Khawaja with a hit-me ball, and when Josh Tongue dismissed Cameron Green soon after, there was a brief hint of a fightback. That hope did not last long. Alex Carey joined Travis Head and the South Australian pair quickly put England back under pressure. With Ben Stokes unable to bowl due to cramps and Jofra Archer looking out of rhythm after his efforts with the bat, Australia found it easier going. Head powered his way to a commanding hundred, aided by a drop on 99 by Harry Brook, while Carey played his role with a composed fifty.
Australia soon wrestled back control after Lunch, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steadying the innings. Marnus could not hang around for long, with Josh Tongue finding his edge to provide England a brief opening. That, however, was only the start of Australia’s command. Head looked resolute at one end, giving nothing away while cashing in on every scoring opportunity. Well supported by Usman Khawaja, the pair extended the lead beyond 200 by Tea without much fuss, and as the session wore on, the contest already began to look ominous for England.
The morning session was England’s in terms of fight and character. From a precarious 213/8, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer showed immense resilience, adding 106 runs and batting through most of the session. Archer brought up a well-earned maiden Test fifty, while Stokes ground out a gritty 83 to frustrate Australia. The second new ball finally did the trick, with Mitchell Starc dismissing Stokes for the 12th time in Tests before Scott Boland wrapped things up, leaving England 85 behind. Even so, England carried momentum into Australia’s reply, with Brydon Carse striking early, helped by Jake Weatherald’s costly decision not to review an LBW that would have gone his way.
SESSION SUMMARY - 152 runs and 2 wickets in 35 overs! The 'Moving Day' has tilted this Test decisively Australia's way, even though England showed plenty of grit early on. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer fought hard to delay the inevitable, but once Australia took the field again, control quickly followed. Travis Head led the charge with a sensational hundred - four on the trot now here in Adelaide Oval, backed by calm support around him, as the hosts methodically turned resistance into dominance. By Stumps, the lead reads 356 runs, and England looked drained, and Australia moving firmly into the driving seat of this Ashes Test.
Lands it on a yard behind fuller length, in and around the leg stump line. Travis Head rocks back and gently punches it toward mid on. And that will be STUMPS on Day 3!
Another full ball on the leg stump line and it is padded out by Head once again.
Fired in full and flat, on the leg stump. Head is content to pad it away to the off side.
FOUR! Good attempt from Duckett, but goes in vain! Jacks dishes out a short ball, sliding outside off. Travis Head nonchalantly punches off the back foot through the vast acreage at covers. Ben Duckett puts in a decent sprint from deep backward point to his left and puts his body on the line to cut it off before the ropes, but the replay shows that he is in contact with the boundary cushions while the ball is in his hand.
On the leg stump, full, padded off the front foot by Head.
Miles outside leg on a fuller length. Carey fetches it from there with a reverse lap and gets a single at deep point.
Fuller ball, around off, eased into the cover region for a quick single.
Short one at the shoulder height, Carey yet again ducks to leave.
He ducks under this short ball that keeps sliding down leg. A slower bouncer by Tongue on this occasion.
Length-delivery, 137.1 kph, Carey plays off the crease and steers it to point with soft hands.
Banged short on middle, Carey sits under it.
Back of a length, around off, Carey dabs it off the back foot to cover.
Flighted ball, just outside off, Head reverse sweeps it through backward point for two more. AUSTRALIA LEAD BY 350 RUNS!
FIFTY FOR ALEX CAREY! A century under extreme pressure in the first dig, and the local boy gets to another landmark. He continues on his merry way in red-ball cricket. This is his 13th Test half century and 4th against England in the longest format. He reaches this milestone by flicking this full ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. A simple, calm raise of the bat to acknowledge the crowd and back to batting. The crowd is right behind him, cheering and chanting his name.
FOUR! Splits the gap with ease! Short and on middle, Alex Carey rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Moves to 49, does Carey!