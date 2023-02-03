Star pacer Shaheen Afridi on Friday got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in a grand ceremony in Karachi. Several Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, were present at the scene to celebrate the occasion. Notably, Shaheen got engaged to Ansha last year. Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars took to Twitter and shared the pictures from Shaheen's wedding ceremony. Apart from Babar, the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah were also present at the ceremony.

"Lahore Qalandars wishes eternal bliss to @iShaheenAfridi," the photo album was captioned on Twitter

Lahore Qalandars wishes eternal bliss to @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/7hOXBLK401 — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 3, 2023

Lahore Qalandars also shared a video in which Shaheen can be seen saying "Qabool Hai, Qabool Hai" to a preacher officiating his marriage.

On the eve of his marriage, Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final last year, was seen sweating it out in the nets, in order to attain full fitness ahead of PSL 8

Recently, the 22-year-old shed some light on his days of rehabilitation, where he was about to quit cricket but he kept himself motivated by watching his own old videos.

"There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," said Shaheen on YouTube.

The eighth edition of PSL will kick start from February 13 with Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans.

Shaheen had led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title last season, playing a crucial role with both, ball and bat.

