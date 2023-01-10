Shadab Khan, who has been a consistent performer for Pakistan over the past four-five years, especially in white-ball cricket, is currently not part of the team for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after beating the Kiwis by six wickets in the series-opener in Karachi on Monday. Shadab, who recently plied his trade for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), injured his finger during a game against Adelaide Strikers. He is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks.

Ahead of the first ODI, the all-rounder took to Twitter and expressed his excitement after Pakistan announced that Central Punjab's leg-spinner, Usama Mir, will be making his international debut.

Shadab also updated the fans about his finger injury, but a Twitter user slammed him for missing international duty.

"Playing foreign leagues for money. Getting injured. Missing national team matches," the user replied to the tweet.

However, Shadab came up with a befitting response to shut down the troll.

"Mere BBL experience ki wajah se meri performance Australia mai achi hui world cup mai. Playing in different conditions makes u better. Jahan mai national team ke liye select hon ga wahan hamesha national team ke liye khelun ga. Allah aap ko hamesha khush rakhay (My performance in World Cup was good because I have played BBL in Australia. Playing in different conditions makes you better. I will always play for the national team when I am selected. May God bless you)," Shadab responded.

Usama put on a brilliant performance on his debut, bagging the wickets on Kane Williamson and Tom Latham.

However, Naseem Shah stole the show as he took a five-wicket haul, which helped Pakistan in restricting New Zealand to a low total.

