The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought about a change in the squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, with skipper Babar Azam being rested. The decision prompted the board to assign the captaincy to Shadab Khan for the series. Though it's a change made only for the Afghanistan series, the chatter around Babar being permanently replaced as T20I captain has gained momentum. Shadab Khan, attending a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference, even had to remind a journalist that Babar isn't a 'former captain' but has only been rested from the Afghanistan series.

Not just Babar, but also the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested from the Afghanistan series. During the post-match press conference, Shadab spoke to the media as the skipper of the Islamabad United team

As a journalist was framing a question, he used the word 'former captain' for Babar. Shadab quickly interrupted and corrected him.

Journalist: Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam....,

Shadab Khan:"Babar Azam is the current Pakistan captain - he's resting (for the Afghanistan series). He is our King and I am his Wazir. Since King is resting, so the Wazir is going for the series in his absence."

In the PSL 8, fans witnessed a showdown between Shadab and Babar as Islamabad United came up against Peshawar Zalmi. It was a terrific bowling display from Salman Irshad and Aamir Jamal that helped Zalmi successfully defend 183 runs against Islamabad in Eliminator 1.

With the defeat, Shadab's United were eliminated from the PSL. Zalmi, on the other hand, will now be up against Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2.